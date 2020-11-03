Global  
 

Raspberry Pi 400 Is Literally a Computer in a Keyboard

Softpedia Tuesday, 3 November 2020
Raspberry Pi 400 Is Literally a Computer in a KeyboardRaspberry Pi has just launched a brand-new device, and this time it comes in a rather unexpected form. The Raspberry Pi 400 is still a pocket-size device, only that it ships packed in a compact keyboard. That’s right, the Raspberry Pi 400 is actually a computer in a keyboard, and it is available in two different packages, namely the standard version and a fully-featured kit. Raspberry Pi 400 is based on the 4GB Raspberry Pi, only that it’s faster than the original version. If you want to buy only the computer, which is actually a keyboard, the price you need to pay is just $700, but there’s a chance most people would go for the so-called Raspberry Pi 400 Personal Computer Kit which is available for $100 and comes with plenty of extra goodies. Only a bunch of languages supported initially More specifically, it includes the Raspberry Pi 400 computer, an official USB mouse and USB-C power supply, and an SD card with Raspberry Pi OS pre-installed, a...
