Home Depot takes up to 40% off Honeywell and Nest smart thermostats, more today
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering *up to 40% off* smart thermostats and various water heaters. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Honeywell T5 7-day Smart Thermostat for *$74*. As a comparison, you’d typically pay upwards of $130 for this model with today’s deal beating our previous mention by $6. Honeywell’s smart thermostat delivers 7-day flexible scheduling and geo-fence features to help you save money and energy. You can count on full integration with HomeKit, Google Assistant and Alexa, as well. This model sports a slim design and “easy to read” e-ink interface. If you’re looking to curb energy use this summer, bringing a smart home thermostat with automatic scheduling into the mix is a great way to get started. Rated 3.7/5 stars. You can check out the rest of today’s sale on this landing page or hit the jump for additional top picks.