Men’s Wearhouse takes 30% off shoes, up to 50% off sitewide: Cole Haan, Nautica, more

9to5Toys Tuesday, 3 November 2020
Men’s Wearhouse takes* 30% off* all shoes and *up to 50% off *sitweide during its Holiday Hustle Sale. Prices are as marked. Plus, they’re offering *up to 80% off* clearance. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Cole Haan GrandMotion Stitchlite Shoes that are currently on sale for *$100*, which is $30 off the original rate. These shoes are very versatile to wear with jeans or dress pants alike. They’re also flexible, breathable, and cushioned to promote added comfort. Plus, you can find them in three color options. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

