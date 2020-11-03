Threat actors get more creative in their attacks Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The latest quarterly threat intelligence report from Kaspersky shows that many actors behind advanced persistent threats (APTs) have continued to diversify their toolsets, at times resorting to extremely tailored and persistent tools. At the same time though others have reached their goals by the employment of well-known, time-tested attack methods. Among new techniques is an attack infecting the UEFI (Unified Extensible Firmware Interface) making the malware planted on the device exceptionally persistent and extremely hard to remove. Other actors have made use of stenography including a new method abusing the Authenticode-signed Windows Defender binary. In many cases toolsets have been… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

