Mov gives you a chance to win your favorite athlete’s game day attire — sweat, tears and all Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 4 days ago )

“If it smells, that’s how they’re going to receive it.” While that claim would likely make most D2C founders cringe, for founder Chris Alston, it’s part of the magic of his company, Mov. The upstart, based in Los Angeles, connects fans to the game-worn apparel of their favorite athletes through a sweepstakes-style model. And in […] 👓 View full article

