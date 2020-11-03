AMD's notebook PC share soars to an all-time high Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

AMD’s market share in notebook processors has reached a new all-time high, according to new market research, thanks to the powerful mobile Ryzen 4000 processors AMD released in March. The numbers were compiled by Mercury Research for the third quarter of 2020, and released Tuesday.



AMD’s notebook market share, excluding processors sold into the Internet of Things market (IoT) has reached an all-time high of 20.2 percent, climbing by 5.5 percentage points in the past year. AMD’s overall market share (including products for the IoT market and also system-on-a-chip processors, or SoCs) increased 4.1 percentage points in the third quater, and 6.3 percentage points total over the past year. It now totals 22.4 percent, its highest point since 2007, according to Mercury.



