Comment: Black Friday 2020 is shaping up to be unlike any before

9to5Toys Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
With Black Friday 2020 on the horizon, it appears as though this year’s big holiday shopping event is shaping up to be unlike any we’ve ever seen before. The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on many areas of our daily lives, and that remains particularly true with how we shop in 2020. This year’s Black Friday event is going to have a different feel than ever before, with multiple retailers closed on Thanksgiving and the days following and instead moving doorbusters and other operations online. That means the traditional wait-in-line experience we’ve come to love is likely to go to the wayside across many regions. So what will this year’s event look like? I imagine how the next few weeks are going to shape up and offer a few shopping tips below.

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit
News video: Scouting for Black Friday deals early

Scouting for Black Friday deals early 02:55

 With COVID-19, there are some early Black Friday deals that you can take advantage of.

