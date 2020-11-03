Put the SOG Sync II Traveler Multi Tool in your EDC for $30 (Reg. $60+), more Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Today only, Woot is offering up to* 60% off* tactical and survival necessities. One standout here is the SOG Sync II Traveler Multi Tool for *$29.99 with free Prime shipping*. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly in the $60 range at Amazon where it currently fetches $49, today’s offer is up to 54% in savings and the lowest total we can find. Whether it’s for upcoming outdoor adventures or just your EDC, today’s offer is worth a closer look. This one houses a host of tools along with the pliers including crimpers, a Phillips-head screwdriver, bottle opener, scissors, 3-sided file, a small flathead screwdriver, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.



