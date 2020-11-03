Global  
 

'Friday the 13th: The Game' will get one last update before its servers shut down

engadget Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
After a three year run, the latest chapter in the Jason Voorhees story is coming to something of an end (via IGN). Publisher Gun Media says it will release one final update for Friday the 13th: The Game before shutting the multiplayer slasher fest’s...
