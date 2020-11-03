On Election Day, Instagram mistakenly tells some users that ‘Tomorrow is Election Day’
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Today is Election Day in the United States, but some Instagram users are being told otherwise As reported by Protocol, Instagram is mistakenly still displaying a notification at the top of some users’ feeds that simply reads, “Tomorrow is Election Day.”
