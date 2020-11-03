Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

On Election Day, Instagram mistakenly tells some users that ‘Tomorrow is Election Day’

9to5Mac Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Today is Election Day in the United States, but some Instagram users are being told otherwise As reported by Protocol, Instagram is mistakenly still displaying a notification at the top of some users’ feeds that simply reads, “Tomorrow is Election Day.”

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Election Day 2020: Polls Open In Maryland; More Than 151K Ballots Cast

Election Day 2020: Polls Open In Maryland; More Than 151K Ballots Cast 05:20

 It's Election Day and the polls across Maryland are open until 8 p.m.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Problems at the polls on Election Day [Video]

Problems at the polls on Election Day

Looking into problems at the polls on Election Day in metro Detroit.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:00Published
Miami-Dade Voters Head To The Polls On Election Day [Video]

Miami-Dade Voters Head To The Polls On Election Day

Thousands of voters in Miami-Dade headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:00Published
Some Broward Voters Wait To Vote Until Election Day [Video]

Some Broward Voters Wait To Vote Until Election Day

Broward election officials are expecting a big turnout on Election Day after record-setting early voting numbers.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:44Published

Tweets about this