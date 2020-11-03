Global  
 

The US will abandon a worldwide climate agreement on November 4th

The Verge Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
The US will abandon a worldwide climate agreement on November 4thPARIS, FRANCE - 2015/12/12: Foreign Affairs Minister and President-designate of COP21 Laurent Fabius (2-R), applause with Secretary General of the United Nations Ban Ki Moon (3-R) and France’s President Francois Hollande (R) after adoption of a historic global warming pact at the COP21 Climate Conference in Paris. | Photo by Jonathan Raa/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

The US will formally leave the landmark Paris climate agreement on November 4th, turning its back on the rest of the world as it comes together to stop climate change. How quickly the US takes on the planetary crisis will hinge on the results of today’s election.

The Paris Agreement entered into force nearly four years ago today, on November 4th, 2016, after being adopted by every nation on Earth. (There are still a handful of countries that have yet to formally ratify the agreement). Donald Trump moved to remove the US from the accord soon after taking office, but the process took four years. That process comes to an end tomorrow, as voters wait to find out who the next US president will be.

"“The US will be an outlier.”"

If it’s Joe...
