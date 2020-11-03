Assemble new all-time lows on LEGO Creator, Minecraft, Star Wars, more from $17
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Space Rover Explorer set for *$31.99 shipped*. Usually fetching $40, today’s offer saves you 20%, marks the first notable price cut we’ve seen, and is subsequently a new all-time low. This 510-piece LEGO kit can be reassembled into three different creations headlined by the main 6-wheeled space rover. Complete with an astronaut minifigure, you’ll also be able to build a space base as well as a Vic Viper-inspired starship. Learn more in our launch coverage and then head below the fold for even more deals on LEGO 2020 kits from *$17*.
Check out the official trailer for the Disney+ movie LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. It features Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose, BB-8, Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan, Baby Yoda and The Mandalorian.
LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special Release Date: November 17, 2020
