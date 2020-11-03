Pelican’s rechargeable LED flashlight offers up to 305-lumens for just $25 Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Today only, Adorama is offering the Pelican 2380R Tactical Rechargeable LED Flashlight for *$24.95 shipped*. For comparison, it originally retailed for $110 and third-parties at Amazon sell it for over $120 now. Pelican’s tactical flashlight offers up to 305-lumens of brightness, which is more than enough to illuminate the path ahead. Plus, the low setting offers 30-lumens, which delivers enough light to read a book, take out the trash, or just make sure you don’t stub your toe at night. Plus, with up to 3.5-hours of runtime on high, or 25-hours on low, this light is designed to last for as long as you need it before you have to plug it back in. Rated 4.8/5 stars.



