Intel has acquired Cnvrg.io, a platform to manage, build and automate machine learning Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Intel continues to snap up startups to build out its machine learning and AI operations. In the latest move, TechCrunch has learned that the chip giant has acquired Cnvrg.io, an Israeli company that has built and operates a platform for data scientists to build and run machine learning models, which can be used to train […] 👓 View full article

