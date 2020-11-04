Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Intel has acquired Cnvrg.io, a platform to manage, build and automate machine learning

TechCrunch Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Intel continues to snap up startups to build out its machine learning and AI operations. In the latest move, TechCrunch has learned that the chip giant has acquired Cnvrg.io, an Israeli company that has built and operates a platform for data scientists to build and run machine learning models, which can be used to train […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this