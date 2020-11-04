Global  
 

Instagram tells 'small group' wrong US election date

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Instagram tells 'small group' wrong US election dateInstagram accidentally told a "small number" of users the wrong date for the US election, as Facebook vowed to crack down on any users exploiting its platforms to spread misinformation about voting or the election (including which...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Tiny town casts ballots as Election Day begins

Tiny town casts ballots as Election Day begins 00:34

 Two small New Hampshire communities that vote for president just after thestroke of midnight on Election Day have cast their ballots, with one of themmarking 60 years since the tradition began. The results in Dixville Notch,near the Canadian border, were a sweep for former Vice President Joe Biden...

Terror will not divide Austria, chancellor says in wake of Vienna attack

 Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz has insisted Islamist terror will not scare or divide his country, hours after a shooting attack in inner-city Vienna. The..
Khloe Kardashian shuts down pregnancy speculation [Video]

Khloe Kardashian shuts down pregnancy speculation

Khloe Kardashian has shut down speculation that she's pregnant.?The reality TV star shared photos of her Halloween costume on Instagram, showing the mum-of-one dressed as Cleopatra alongside Tristan Thompson as Mark Antony and their two-year-old daughter True as a "royal highness".

John Legend gets matching tattoo with wife Chrissy Teigen of baby son Jack’s name after his death

 John Legend also has a matching tattoo with Chrissy Teigen in tribute to their son Jack (Picture: Getty Images) John Legend has got a tattoo in tribute to his..
Miliband denies Biden hostility towards UK [Video]

Miliband denies Biden hostility towards UK

Britain’s former foreign secretary David Miliband has denied suggestions that a Joe Biden presidency would be hostile to the UK, but warns that Washington will increasingly look to Paris, Berlin and Brussels to build international partnerships because of Britain’s departure from the European Union. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Nigel Farage predicts ‘radical’ Trump second term [Video]

Nigel Farage predicts ‘radical’ Trump second term

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage says Donald Trump will have ‘nothing to fear’ in a second term, predicting that a more ‘radical’ and ‘unconstrained’ presidency will be like having his ‘straight jacket removed’. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Trump voter predicts landslide by divine intervention [Video]

Trump voter predicts landslide by divine intervention

A Republican voter in Palm Beach, Florida has told ITV News’ Julie Etchingham that Donald Trump will win a landslide victory in the US presidential election – citing divine intervention because God wants Trump around. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

The Data Miner, The Shooting, The Price of Admission

 Untangling the Facebook data scandal; then, Rep. Steve Scalise on surviving his life-threatening gunshot wound; and, why Bill and Melinda Gates put 20,000..
