Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Uber, Lyft drivers aren’t employees after all, California voters say

The Verge Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Uber, Lyft drivers aren’t employees after all, California voters sayCalifornia voters approved Prop. 22, which would exempt companies such as Uber and Lyft from having to classify their workers as employees, according to The Associated Press. The $200 million campaign in support of the measure was the most expensive in state history.

The ballot measure mandates that drivers for Uber, Lyft and DoorDash will receive new benefits, such as minimum hourly earnings. But drivers won’t get the full protections and benefits that come with employment, as they may have had to under another law, AB5 — which originally took aim at gig work. Labor groups, which opposed the law, raised only a tenth as much money.

Uber and Lyft threatened to leave California — or drastically cut back service — if they were forced to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Californians vote on future of gig workers

Californians vote on future of gig workers 01:41

 Trend-setting California votes on the future of the gig economy on Tuesday, deciding whether to back a ballot proposal by Uber and its allies that would cement app-based food delivery and ride-hail drivers' status as independent contractors, not employees. Fred Katayama reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Uber Uber American vehicle for hire, freight, food delivery, courier, and parcel delivery company

Uber can continue to push pro-Prop 22 messages at drivers in its app, court says

 Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Uber can continue to send messages in its app to drivers about a California ballot measure that would..
The Verge

Lime’s CEO on the future of scooters: ‘COVID has turned from a headwind into a tailwind’

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Like most shared scooter companies, Lime was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We saw a..
The Verge

Parliamentary panel on data protection bill summons Jio, Airtel, Uber, Ola, Truecaller

 A Joint Committee of Parliament issued a notice on Wednesday calling representatives of telecom operators Reliance Jio and Airtel and cab aggregators Ola and..
IndiaTimes

2020 California Proposition 22 2020 California Proposition 22

California Proposition 22 could reshape labor protections for app-based drivers

 Ballot initiatives are up for a vote in states across the country, including California's Proposition 22, which asks whether app-based drivers should be..
CBS News

Future of gig workers could hinge on California ballot vote

 Prop 22, the most expensive ballot measure in state history, would change the employment landscape for millions of workers.
CBS News

California California State in the western United States

Biden wins Democrat stronghold of California [Video]

Biden wins Democrat stronghold of California

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:29Published
US presidential polls: Biden wins 192 electoral votes, Trump crawling at 114 [Video]

US presidential polls: Biden wins 192 electoral votes, Trump crawling at 114

As votes for US presidential elections are being counter, President Donald Trump and Republican nominee has won states of Indiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, Arkansas, South Dakota, North Dakota, South Carolina, Alabama. Whereas, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has won New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland, Vermont, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington, Oregon, California and Illinois. Democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump in electoral votes. Biden has won 192 EVs against Trump's 114, till last update. Biden has won EVs-heavy California which gives 55 votes. A candidate needs 270 or more electoral votes to win presidency. According to polls, it is going to go down to the wire.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

The Promise of Plasma, Spilling Across the Border, Perseverance

 Inside the plasma therapy doctors are using to treat COVID-19; Then, the Tijuana River spills raw sewage in California; And, NASA planning to launch a new rover..
CBS News

Lyft Lyft American rideshare company

Lyft Offers Big Discounts to Voters On Election Day

 With Election Day fast approaching, lots of folks will be looking for ways to get to their polling places, which is where Lyft comes in ... with a major assist..
TMZ.com
Court rules Uber, Lyft must make drivers employees [Video]

Court rules Uber, Lyft must make drivers employees

A California appeals court on Thursday unanimously ruled against ride-hailing companies Uber Technologies and Lyft, saying they must reclassify their drivers in the state as employees. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:14Published
Uber And Lyft Users And Sales Drop [Video]

Uber And Lyft Users And Sales Drop

Usage for Uber and Lyft has been ravaged due to the pandemic. Business Insider estimates that the number of Uber users will drop by 28.3% (15.2 million fewer people this year than in 2019). Lyft users will drop by 32.3% (10.3 million fewer). Business Insider reports that sales will rebound strongly in 2021. Growth of 70.2% for Uber and 44.1% for Lyft.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:30Published
All Uber vehicles to be electric by 2040 [Video]

All Uber vehicles to be electric by 2040

The ride-hailing company said Tuesday 100 percent of its vehicles globally will be battery-powered in 20 years. It's committing $800 million to help drivers switch over their vehicles. Caroline Malone reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:15Published

California Assembly Bill 5 (2019) California labor statute


DoorDash On-demand restaurant food delivery service

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lyft Is Offering Discounted Rides to the Polls on Election Day — and You Don’t Just Have t [Video]

Lyft Is Offering Discounted Rides to the Polls on Election Day — and You Don’t Just Have t

Lyft is also offering free rides to voters in select cities.

Credit: Travel & Leisure     Duration: 01:01Published
California Court Rules Uber and Lyft Must Make Drivers Employees [Video]

California Court Rules Uber and Lyft Must Make Drivers Employees

On Thursday, a California appeals court told the ride-sharing companies that their drivers can no longer be classified as independent contractors.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published
California court says Uber, Lyft drivers are employees [Video]

California court says Uber, Lyft drivers are employees

A California appeals court has upheld an order requiring Uber and Lyft to treat their California drivers as employees instead of independent contractors, less than two weeks before voters will be asked..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Uber, Lyft drivers aren’t employees after all, California voters say

Uber, Lyft drivers aren’t employees after all, California voters say California voters approved Prop. 22, which would exempt companies such as Uber and Lyft from having to classify their workers as employees, according to The...
The Verge Also reported by •TMZ.comUpworthy

CA ballot measure that keeps gig workers as independent contractors is projected to pass

 Uber, Lyft, Instacart and DoorDash — the major backers of California’s Proposition 22 — are getting their way. The proposition, which will keep gig workers...
TechCrunch Also reported by •Upworthy

Uber, Lyft, and DoorDash cruising to victory on Prop 22

 After spending over $200 million to sway California voters their way, the gig worker companies look to be able to keep their business models intact.
bizjournals Also reported by •TMZ.com

Tweets about this

makungu99

J V C K RT @TMZ: Lyft Offers Big Discounts to Voters On Election Day https://t.co/zxnYhUGDJp 5 days ago

TMZ

TMZ Lyft Offers Big Discounts to Voters On Election Day https://t.co/zxnYhUGDJp 5 days ago

iThruProxy

iThru Proxy Network Lyft Offers Big Discounts to Voters On Election Day https://t.co/eoUioj4kmL 5 days ago

Lawyer0fFortune

Lawyer-0f-Fortune * RT @TMZ: Lyft Offers Big Discounts to Voters On Election Day https://t.co/fWbqIiyXLq 6 days ago

starhistorian

Lisa Slopek-Sinkko #Biden/Harris2020 Lyft Offers Big Discounts to Voters On Election Day via @TMZ https://t.co/tJHtW3Rzt9 6 days ago

Politicalreach

Melvin Poindexter Lyft Offers Big Discounts to Voters On Election Day https://t.co/8UQHm0SEmi via @TMZ 6 days ago

JustErinR

E Lyft Offers Big Discounts to Voters On Election Day https://t.co/53P4c2dy8L via @TMZ 6 days ago

chrisairwolf

chrisairwolf Lyft Offers Big Discounts to Voters On Election Day via @TMZ https://t.co/fDiRoJBxwj https://t.co/uTsyGDufWb 6 days ago