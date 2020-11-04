Global  
 

Nissan Reveals All Details Of Magnite: Engine Specs, Mileage, Dimensions

Fossbytes Wednesday, 4 November 2020
Japanese automaker Nissan has finally unveiled the brochure of its upcoming subcompact SUV Magnite. The booklet shows every detail of Nissan Magnite that customers would want to know, including engine specs, fuel economy, dimensions, features, etc. Nissan Magnite is one of the most anticipated cars to be launched in India. Last month, the automaker officially […]
Video Credit: AutoMotions - Published
News video: 2021 Nissan Rogue Design reveal

2021 Nissan Rogue Design reveal 09:19

 The design of the 2021 Rogue, both exterior and interior, reflects the spirit of the vehicle - versatile, fun, edgy, and adventurous and always rogue. The adventure-ready exterior combines athletic strength with a premium appearance. The 2021 Nissan Rogue adopts signature Nissan design elements...

