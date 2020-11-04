Global  
 

California votes to strip employee protections from Uber and Lyft drivers

engadget Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Uber and other ride-hailing and delivery companies in California have prevailed in a $220 million dollar gambit to keep workers as independent contractors. Proposition 22, a side ballot to overturn a California law that made drivers full employees, p...
 Trend-setting California votes on the future of the gig economy on Tuesday, deciding whether to back a ballot proposal by Uber and its allies that would cement app-based food delivery and ride-hail drivers' status as independent contractors, not employees. Fred Katayama reports.

