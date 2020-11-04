Tor Browser for Android Receives Major Update, Now Based on Firefox Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Tor Browser has long been the preferred application to remain anonymous while browsing the web, both on the desktop and on mobile, and the developing team is working around the clock to always provide users with the best improvements. The latest version for Android, for example, brings a bunch of massive changes, including the switch to the codebase used by the new Firefox for Android that was published earlier this year. More specifically, the new version of Firefox for Android, which was codenamed Fenix before it reached the production stage, is now the codebase powering Tor for Android. Version 82.1.1 is the one that's used for Tor browser 10.0.3 on Android, according to an announcement this week. "After many months of design and development we are very happy to announce the release of Tor Browser 10.0.3 for Android. This is the first Android Tor Browser version in the stable 10.0 series. The Desktop version was released at the end of September. We began workin...

