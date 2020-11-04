Astronomers trace mysterious space radio waves to a source within our galaxy

The smallest rogue planet found to date, it wanders through the Milky Way with no parent star or gravitational siblings to keep it company.

Black Hole Sucks Star Like It's Spaghetti



BIRMINGHAM, UK — Scientists had a rare look at a black hole pulling a star apart over the last six months. Astronomers at the European Southern Observatory observed a black hole sucking in a.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:36 Published 3 weeks ago

Hubble telescope captures images of spiral galaxy



Spirals are definitely in this season. At least, that's according to astronomers.The Hubble space telescope captured this amazing photo of a spiral galaxy about 60 million light years away from earth. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:39 Published on September 30, 2020