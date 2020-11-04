Global  
 

Astronomers trace mysterious space radio waves to a source within our galaxy

The Verge Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Astronomers trace mysterious space radio waves to a source within our galaxyIn April, a group of astronomers spotted a short, powerful blast of radio waves coming from outer space and then successfully found where it was coming from: a powerful object within our own galaxy. It’s the first time scientists have been able to pinpoint these mysterious radio waves coming from inside the Milky Way, making them the closest of their kind that we’ve ever seen.

The radio waves — known as fast radio bursts, or FRBs — seem to have sprouted from an incredibly powerful “zombie” star lurking in our galaxy, according to three papers published in the journal Nature. Called a neutron star, the object is a super dense leftover that forms when a massive star, bigger than our own Sun, collapses in on itself. But this neutron star is...
Video Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: Confirmed: Fast Radio Bursts Originate From Magnetars

Confirmed: Fast Radio Bursts Originate From Magnetars 00:58

 Experts agree that FRBs are derived from these mysterious dead stars.

Milky Way Milky Way Spiral galaxy containing our Solar System

A Mars-sized planet is aimlessly zooming through the Milky Way

 The smallest rogue planet found to date, it wanders through the Milky Way with no parent star or gravitational siblings to keep it company.
CBS News

Fast radio burst Fast radio burst

