Biogen soars 47% after FDA scientists say its Alzheimer's drug's efficacy is 'exceptionally persuasive' Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Biogen's drug aducanumab, which was jointly developed with Japan's Eisai, will receive an FDA approval decision by March 2021. 👓 View full article

