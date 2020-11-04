Global  
 

California poised to establish a new privacy regulator with ballot measure win

The Verge Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
California poised to establish a new privacy regulator with ballot measure win

California’s already tough privacy law is about to get a lot stronger as voters are expected to approve a ballot initiative expanding much of what the law covers this week. If approved, Proposition 24 would expand California’s privacy law to cover more sensitive data sets and establish a new state agency in charge of enforcing these rules for consumers. The result will be a higher standard for privacy in California and a powerful new state agency to take on tech companies.

As of press time, Proposition 24 is leading with 56 percent of the vote, as reported by The Sacramento Bee. Only about 65 percent of the vote has been tallied, but poll watchers expect the measure to clear based on the early returns.

News video: US presidential polls: Biden wins 192 electoral votes, Trump crawling at 114

US presidential polls: Biden wins 192 electoral votes, Trump crawling at 114 01:13

 As votes for US presidential elections are being counter, President Donald Trump and Republican nominee has won states of Indiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, Arkansas, South Dakota, North Dakota, South Carolina, Alabama. Whereas, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has won...

California California State in the western United States

Uber, Lyft win California vote on drivers' rights [Video]

Uber, Lyft win California vote on drivers' rights

Voters in California look to have backed a ballot proposal by Uber and its allies that cements app-based food delivery and ride-hail drivers' status as independent contractors, not employees, according to a projection by data provider Edison Research. Emer McCarthy reports.

What We Know About Election Results in California

 Wednesday: Joe Biden definitely won California, as expected. Here’s what else happened on Election Day.
