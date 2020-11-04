Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Stacktrace Podcast 108: “The future could be next week”, the November 2020 Apple Keynote Poker special

9to5Mac Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
It’s time for John and Rambo to place their bets on what Apple might announce at their upcoming “One More Thing” event. Will we see the first Apple Silicon-powered Macs, and if so, which ones, and what features will they have? Also, artisanal, hand-crafted JSON from Brazil, and computer-generated CSS from Poland.

*Sponsored by Survivor:* Refined Rugged protection for all iPhone 12 models.

*Sponsored by Appfigures**: *The tools you need to monitor, optimize, and get more downloads. Use code *Stack3030* to get 30% off for the next 3 months.https://traffic.libsyn.com/secure/stacktrace/eaBhjdtXRY_StacktraceEp108.mp3

*Download MP3*

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Apple launches online store in India [Video]

Apple launches online store in India

Apple has finally marked its first retail presence in the country by way of its very own e-commerce portal named Apple Store Online. The store offers a full range of its products and services directly..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published
How To Solve Identity & Safeguard Privacy: Comscore’s Gantz [Video]

How To Solve Identity & Safeguard Privacy: Comscore’s Gantz

Deprecation of third-party cookies and now Apple's decision to make its IDFA mobile ad system opt-in by consumers will have a profound impact on how advertisers can target audiences across screens. So..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:12Published
Apple’s Hasty IDFA Change Forces App Makers To Re-Think User Journey: AppsFlyer’s Quinn [Video]

Apple’s Hasty IDFA Change Forces App Makers To Re-Think User Journey: AppsFlyer’s Quinn

OAKLAND - Apple's decision to rip up the fabric of ad targeting on iOS devices will have big repercussions, forcing businesses to change both their revenue mode and their user experience. That is..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 07:29Published