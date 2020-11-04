Stacktrace Podcast 108: “The future could be next week”, the November 2020 Apple Keynote Poker special
It’s time for John and Rambo to place their bets on what Apple might announce at their upcoming “One More Thing” event. Will we see the first Apple Silicon-powered Macs, and if so, which ones, and what features will they have? Also, artisanal, hand-crafted JSON from Brazil, and computer-generated CSS from Poland.
*Sponsored by Survivor:* Refined Rugged protection for all iPhone 12 models.
*Sponsored by Appfigures**: *The tools you need to monitor, optimize, and get more downloads. Use code *Stack3030* to get 30% off for the next 3 months.https://traffic.libsyn.com/secure/stacktrace/eaBhjdtXRY_StacktraceEp108.mp3
*Download MP3*
more…
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources