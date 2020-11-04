Add this animatronic Baby Yoda to your Star Wars collection for $45 (Save 23%)

Global  
 

Amazon is currently offering the Star Wars The Child Animatronic Edition for* $44.99 shipped* with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Down from its $59 going rate, today’s offer saves you 23%, marks the first notable price cut we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. With a moving head and ears as well as added sound effects, this is one of the most authentic ways to bring The Child straight from The Mandalorian and into your collection. Baby Yoda stands 10-inches tall and comes complete with the character’s signature robe, Mythosaur skull pendant, and more. As a #1 best-seller, over 1,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

