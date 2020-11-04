Swann’s 8-channel 1TB DVR security system uses heat-sensing cameras at $199 (Reg. $270) Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Adorama is offering the Swann 8-Channel 1TB DVR 1080p Security Camera System with Four Wired Enforcer Bullet Cameras for *$199 shipped*. For comparison, it goes for closer to $270 at Home Depot and today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. The Enforcer cameras found here offer “crime-fighting features that other security cameras dream about.” The True Detect feature senses heat and motion, which triggers red and blue police-style flashing lights, as well as bright spotlights, to help deter crime. Plus, when this happens, you’ll receive a push notification on your smartphone, alerting you to the potential threat. The 1TB DVR keeps all recordings local, meaning there are no fees associated with it. Need online storage? Well, just hook it up to your Dropbox account and you’ll be set. Rated 4.2/5 stars.



