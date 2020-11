Democrats call on Twitter to suspend Trump as election results file in

Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Democrats are calling on Twitter to suspend President Donald Trump ’s Twitter account until the election is decided.“Right now, the President’s Twitter account is posting lies and misinformation at a breathtaking clip,” Rep. David Cicilline (D- RI ) tweeted Wednesday. “It is a threat to our democracy and should be suspended until all the votes are counted.”“Suspend his account, @Twitter. This is pure disinformation,” Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) tweeted Wednesday as well. “Valid votes are being counted. This is America, not Russia.”Right now, the President's Twitter account is posting lies and misinformation at a breathtaking clip. It is a threat to our democracy and should be suspended until all the votes are counted.— David Cicilline...