Democrats call on Twitter to suspend Trump as election results file in

Wisconsin gov: Trump has 'right' to recount "If the Trump campaign wants to have a recall, they'll have a recall," Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers told reporters during a news conference on Wednesday after CNN had projected Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden as the winner of the battleground state.

Kenyan village with Obama links holds mock vote to support Democrats Locals in a Kenyan village with links to Barack Obama had some fun of their own on US election day. View on euronews

Editorial cartoons on the presidential election, COVID-19,, Trump, Biden, Democrats, racial strife and more from across the USA TODAY Network.

House panel issues scathing Big Tech complaint The U.S. House of Representatives antitrust subcommittee's findings on abuse of market power by four large tech companies took Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Alphabet's Google to task in a scathing take-down for what the committee saw as a gross abuse of power aimed at squelching competition. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Democratic senator: Barrett hearing a 'hypocritical rush' Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse on Monday castigated Republican lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee for pressing ahead with a confirmation hearing for a new Supreme Court justice.

President Trump falsly claims victory in election



Not having those 270 electoral votes didn't stop president trump from claiming that he has won. The president even threatening to take the election to the supreme court. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:29 Published 22 minutes ago

Biden's campaign says it will fight Trump's campaign from going to the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent ballots from being tabulate



In a statement sent before 4 a.m. Wednesday, Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon called Trump's statement that he will “be going to the U.S. Supreme Court” and that he wants “all voting to.. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:34 Published 6 hours ago