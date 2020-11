Local elections are changing America’s energy mix, one city at a time

Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Contractors install photo voltaic modules in Hamilton Township, New Jersey . | Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty ImagesLocal races can go a long way toward changing how Americans get their electricity. After yesterday’s election, both the city of Columbus Ohio , and township of East Brunswick , New Jersey, are projected to pass measures that allow their local governments, instead of utilities, to decide where residents’ power comes from."Boosting the growth of cheap renewable energy"These “community choice” programs are boosting the growth of cheap renewable energy and are already prying loose investor-owned utilities’ tight grip on energy markets in places like California . More and more of these programs are popping up in states where they’re allowed, and they’re expected to grow beyond those borders in the future.“We’ve seen a big grassroots push for...