Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Get one year of improved focus with meditation app Omvana: $39.99 (Reg. $59)

9to5Toys Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
In these crazy times, meditation is a great way to escape the madness and reset your mind. Omvana is an app that gives you on-demand access to the best instructors. You can get one year of unlimited access for *$39.99* (Reg. $59) at 9to5Toys Specials.

more…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Did you start a new passion project or hobby in 2020? [Video]

Did you start a new passion project or hobby in 2020?

Passion projects are fueling big life decisions, according to new research. Over a third of the 2,000 Americans surveyed said they picked up at least one new hobby during the pandemic. Of these, three..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
American wellness routines have taken a hit during the pandemic [Video]

American wellness routines have taken a hit during the pandemic

In times like these, Americans are struggling to maintain their overall health. According to new research, three in five say they have fallen off their previous health and wellness routine over the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
‘Programmatic Properly’: ITV’s ‘Planet V’ Addressable Platform On Offer To Agencies [Video]

‘Programmatic Properly’: ITV’s ‘Planet V’ Addressable Platform On Offer To Agencies

LONDON - Almost a year after it was announced, the addressable advertising platform from the UK's biggest commercial broadcaster is about to go fully live. In November 2019, ITV announced Planet V, a..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:38Published