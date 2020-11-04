Get one year of improved focus with meditation app Omvana: $39.99 (Reg. $59)
Wednesday, 4 November 2020 () In these crazy times, meditation is a great way to escape the madness and reset your mind. Omvana is an app that gives you on-demand access to the best instructors. You can get one year of unlimited access for *$39.99* (Reg. $59) at 9to5Toys Specials.
Passion projects are fueling big life decisions, according to new research. Over a third of the 2,000 Americans surveyed said they picked up at least one new hobby during the pandemic. Of these, three..
LONDON - Almost a year after it was announced, the addressable advertising platform from the UK's biggest commercial broadcaster is about to go fully live. In November 2019, ITV announced Planet V, a..