New Steam feature makes it easier for developers to let players test games

The Verge Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
New Steam feature makes it easier for developers to let players test games

Valve is adding a feature to Steam to let developers invite people to test their games right from the Steam client without needing a beta key. The new feature, called Steam Playtest, will let interested testers click a button in a game’s listing on the Steam store to request access and be added to a queue.

Here’s what the button looks like, from the Total War: Elysium Steam page. Prodeus and Iron Conflict are also currently running public Playtests, and Valve tells The Verge that all three games are still accepting requests for new testers.

Image: Steam The button to request access to a Playtest.

Developers will be able to see how many people have access to the test, how many people have expressed interest and...
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Pikmin 3 Deluxe Is A Great Introduction To The Franchise For New Players

Pikmin 3 Deluxe Is A Great Introduction To The Franchise For New Players 09:55

 If you slept on the Pikmin franchise and never played 2013's Pikmin 3, this might be the perfect time to get acquainted with the franchise.

