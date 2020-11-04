New Steam feature makes it easier for developers to let players test games
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Valve is adding a feature to Steam to let developers invite people to test their games right from the Steam client without needing a beta key. The new feature, called Steam Playtest, will let interested testers click a button in a game’s listing on the Steam store to request access and be added to a queue.
Here’s what the button looks like, from the Total War: Elysium Steam page. Prodeus and Iron Conflict are also currently running public Playtests, and Valve tells The Verge that all three games are still accepting requests for new testers.
Image: Steam The button to request access to a Playtest.
Developers will be able to see how many people have access to the test, how many people have expressed interest and...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Steam (service) Video game digital distribution service
Valve’s Gabe Newell is sending a gnome to spaceImage: Valve
Gabe Newell, president of Valve, the video game company behind the Half-Life series and game marketplace Steam, is thanking the country..
The Verge
League of Legends spinoff Ruined King will launch on consoles in ‘early 2021’Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, the upcoming single-player League of Legends spinoff that will see the franchise debut on consoles for the first time,..
The Verge
Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet with 128GB of storage is cheaper than ever at Best BuyPhoto by Monica Chin / The Verge
It has been a busy few days when it comes to covering deals. Both Best Buy and Amazon launched a deluge of early..
The Verge
‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ Is Now Free on Steam
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
Prodeus
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this