New Steam feature makes it easier for developers to let players test games

Illustration by Alex Castro / The VergeValve is adding a feature to Steam to let developers invite people to test their games right from the Steam client without needing a beta key. The new feature, called Steam Playtest, will let interested testers click a button in a game’s listing on the Steam store to request access and be added to a queue.Here’s what the button looks like, from the Total War: Elysium Steam page. Prodeus and Iron Conflict are also currently running public Playtests, and Valve tells The Verge that all three games are still accepting requests for new testers.Image: Steam The button to request access to a Playtest.Developers will be able to see how many people have access to the test, how many people have expressed interest and...