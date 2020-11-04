Global  
 

YouTube removes ads from, but won’t pull, ‘Trump Won’ video following backlash

TechCrunch Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
This year’s presidential election has already proven to be a considerable test of the U.S. democratic system. It’s also been doing a fine job testing the systems behind leading social networks four years after a rather disinformation-ridden election. Twitter today has proven to be reasonably swift — if not entirely proactive — in its push […]
