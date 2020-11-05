Global  
 

LIVE RESULTS: Biden inches towards 270 electoral votes win with results still outstanding in 4 key states

Business Insider Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
The battleground states of Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and Pennsylvania are expected to report substantially more mail votes.
News video: US presidential polls: Biden wins 192 electoral votes, Trump crawling at 114

US presidential polls: Biden wins 192 electoral votes, Trump crawling at 114 01:13

 As votes for US presidential elections are being counter, President Donald Trump and Republican nominee has won states of Indiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, Arkansas, South Dakota, North Dakota, South Carolina, Alabama. Whereas, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has won...

Biden says he is on course to take the White House in knife-edge US election [Video]

Biden says he is on course to take the White House in knife-edge US election

Joe Biden has declared he is winning enough states to take the White House inAmerica’s knife-edge election as the key battleground of Wisconsin was calledfor him. Speaking in his home state of..

High COVID-19 Death Rates In Own Backyard Fails To Sway Trump Supporters [Video]

High COVID-19 Death Rates In Own Backyard Fails To Sway Trump Supporters

A new Reuters analysis reveals President Donald Trump actually performed better this year than he did in 2016, in counties where many have died from COVID-19. Results from 139 counties in 19 different..

US Presidential election: 'We believe we'll be winners', says Biden as he leads [Video]

US Presidential election: 'We believe we'll be winners', says Biden as he leads

As per reports of Reuters, US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is ahead of President Donald Trump with 243 electoral votes. Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden addressed his supporters..

The U.S. election hinges on these states: Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina

The U.S. election hinges on these states: Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. These are the remaining key states that have not yet been called for President Donald Trump or...
