LIVE RESULTS: Biden inches towards 270 electoral votes win with results still outstanding in 4 key states

Biden says he is on course to take the White House in knife-edge US election



Joe Biden has declared he is winning enough states to take the White House inAmerica’s knife-edge election as the key battleground of Wisconsin was calledfor him. Speaking in his home state of.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published 4 hours ago

High COVID-19 Death Rates In Own Backyard Fails To Sway Trump Supporters



A new Reuters analysis reveals President Donald Trump actually performed better this year than he did in 2016, in counties where many have died from COVID-19. Results from 139 counties in 19 different.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published 4 hours ago