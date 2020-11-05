Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Nintendo Switch still keeps selling well

The Verge Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
The Nintendo Switch still keeps selling wellPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Nintendo shipped 6.86 million Switch consoles between July and September, increasing its numbers by more than 40 percent year-on-year and reaching 68.3 million units sold since its launch in 2017. That’s impressive growth for the company, since this quarter last year was a strong one — it saw the launch of the cheaper Switch Lite variant, boosting Nintendo’s shipments by more than 50 percent on 2018.

The Switch figure is also an improvement on the previous quarter, when Nintendo shipped 5.68 million systems. Animal Crossing: New Horizons was a major sales driver then with more than 10 million copies moved, and continued to sell well this past quarter with more than three and a half million units. It’s now sold 26.04 million copies...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nintendo Nintendo Japanese video game company

Control is coming to the Nintendo Switch today, but you can only stream it from the cloud

 Remedy Entertainment’s critically acclaimed supernatural thriller, Control, is arriving on the Switch, Nintendo announced during a Mini Direct presentation...
The Verge
Nintendo Promises New Console in Less Than 80 Years [Video]

Nintendo Promises New Console in Less Than 80 Years

Following the success of the Nintendo DS, the Nintendo Wii and the Nintendo Switch.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published
'Animal Crossing' helps put Nintendo on a roll [Video]

'Animal Crossing' helps put Nintendo on a roll

Nintendo says subscriber numbers for its Switch Online service are booming, in large part thanks to the success of family-friendly game 'Animal Crossing'. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:12Published

Nintendo Switch Lite Nintendo Switch Lite


Animal Crossing: New Horizons Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2020 life simulation video game

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Play Nintendo Switch with a retro feel [Video]

Play Nintendo Switch with a retro feel

Make your Switch experience all the more retro with this gaming accessory

Credit: In The Know Gaming     Duration: 01:14Published
"Look at the goosebumps!" Canadian dad revisits childhood with old-school NES games console [Video]

"Look at the goosebumps!" Canadian dad revisits childhood with old-school NES games console

Canadian dad David Freiheit, aka Viva Frei, decided to revisit his childhood by buying an old-school NES (Nintendo Entertainment System) games console online.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 06:21Published
Top 20 Greatest Mario Kart Tracks of All Time [Video]

Top 20 Greatest Mario Kart Tracks of All Time

Most Mario Kart tracks are so awesome, even picking the 20 best was a challenge! For this list, we’re looking at the most memorable, playable and/or entertaining courses in these go-kart-style racing..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 17:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Amazon has dropped new Nintendo Switch pre-Black Friday deals

 *SAVE UP TO £10:* Nintendo Switch bundles are on sale Amazon, saving you up to £10 on list price. -------------------- We know what you're...
Mashable Also reported by •9to5ToysThe Verge

Apex Legends Nintendo Switch port delayed till next year, Steam + Season 7 coming November 4

 Earlier this year, it was announced that Apex Legends would be coming to Steam and Nintendo Switch, with cross-play also being released. Well, earlier this...
9to5Toys Also reported by •The Verge

Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure fitness game sees rare discount to $70

 Amazon currently offers Ring Fit Adventure for Nintendo Switch at *$69.88 shipped*. Usually selling for $80, this unique fitness game from Nintendo has been hard...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this