Windows 10 Build 20251 Now Available for Download Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Microsoft has just released Windows 10 build 20251, but this time there are no new features for testers, as the focus is entirely on fixing bugs and improving performance under the hood. The Redmond-based software giant explains that this new build resolves a crash that affects opengl32.dll, as well as a problem that was causing the taskbar to occlude the power button in the Start menu. However, this second problem only occurred for some insiders, Microsoft says, but after all, it’s good to finally see it fixed in this build. In addition, today’s new build resolves a glitch that caused the Settings app to simply hang when checking for updates, so theoretically, everything should work correctly now, no matter when you initiate a new check of updates on Windows 10. Several known issues in this build too Windows 10 build 20251 also comes with a series of known issues, and the software giant says the game bug that was introduced by build 20236 is yet... Microsoft has just released Windows 10 build 20251, but this time there are no new features for testers, as the focus is entirely on fixing bugs and improving performance under the hood. The Redmond-based software giant explains that this new build resolves a crash that affects opengl32.dll, as well as a problem that was causing the taskbar to occlude the power button in the Start menu. However, this second problem only occurred for some insiders, Microsoft says, but after all, it’s good to finally see it fixed in this build. In addition, today’s new build resolves a glitch that caused the Settings app to simply hang when checking for updates, so theoretically, everything should work correctly now, no matter when you initiate a new check of updates on Windows 10. Several known issues in this build too Windows 10 build 20251 also comes with a series of known issues, and the software giant says the game bug that was introduced by build 20236 is yet... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Vishal Gupta [UPDATE] #Windows10 Insider Preview Build 20251 Available for Download: https://t.co/Itw58aL90p 2 hours ago Vishal Gupta [UPDATE] #Windows10 Insider Preview Build 20246 Available for Download: https://t.co/Itw58aL90p 5 days ago

