Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Xbox Series X review: A 4K beast in need of games

engadget Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
The Xbox Series X is an apology for the Xbox One in almost every way. Microsoft's last console was weighed down by being $100 more than the PlayStation 4 at launch -- even though it had less GPU power -- and it featured a bundled Kinect camera that w...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Xbox Series X: First hands-on with the next-gen games

Xbox Series X: First hands-on with the next-gen games 05:13

 BBC Click's Marc Cieslak is among the first to play games on the next-generation Xbox.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dwayne Johnson and Xbox surprise children's hospitals with Series X consoles [Video]

Dwayne Johnson and Xbox surprise children's hospitals with Series X consoles

According to a company blog post, Johnson and Xbox partnered with Gamers Outreach .

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published
Dwayne Johnson and Xbox Surprise Children's Hospitals With Series X Consoles [Video]

Dwayne Johnson and Xbox Surprise Children's Hospitals With Series X Consoles

Dwayne Johnson and Xbox Surprise Children's Hospitals With Series X Consoles. According to a company blog post, Johnson and Xbox partnered with Gamers Outreach . to give 20 children's hospitals..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:04Published
Where To Buy New Xbox [Video]

Where To Buy New Xbox

Where To Buy New Xbox

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:27Published