Xbox Series X review: A 4K beast in need of games
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
The Xbox Series X is an apology for the Xbox One in almost every way. Microsoft's last console was weighed down by being $100 more than the PlayStation 4 at launch -- even though it had less GPU power -- and it featured a bundled Kinect camera that w...
The Xbox Series X is an apology for the Xbox One in almost every way. Microsoft's last console was weighed down by being $100 more than the PlayStation 4 at launch -- even though it had less GPU power -- and it featured a bundled Kinect camera that w...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources