Ryzen 5000 Review: The best consumer CPU we've ever seen Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Many will see today as an historic shift in computing power. With its new Ryzen 5000 desktop CPUs, AMD has finally knocked Intel to the floor, and is raising its boxing gloves in victory as the flash bulbs pop and the ref declares a winner. The headline takeaway: Ryzen 9 5900X and Ryzen 9 5950X have trounced Intel’s Core i9.



The Ryzen 5000 chips using AMD’s Zen 3 cores are arguably the best consumer desktop CPUs the world has ever seen. Ryzen 5000 simply gives no quarter to its Intel arch-nemesis in any single task. Heavy lifting multi-core work? AMD. Light single-threaded tasks? AMD. Gaming? AMD. PCIe 4.0? AMD. No need to throw away your existing motherboard? AMD.



To read this article in full, please click here 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: YTV SG - Published 3 days ago AMD Ryzen 5 5600X & Ryzen 7 5800X review 16:00 We got our hands on some early review units of the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X & Ryzen 7 5800X. We tested the Ryzen processors against their Intel counterparts, the 10600K & the 10700K to see how they perform in games & Esports titles. You Might Like

