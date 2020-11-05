Global  
 

Amazon’s offering outerwear from Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, more from $24 Prime shipped

9to5Toys Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering *up to 30% off* men’s and women’s outerwear from Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and more. This is a great way to update your outerwear for cool weather with great deals on jackets, vests, parkas, and more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Tommy Hilfiger Lightweight Packable Jacket from* $31.58 shipped*. Regularly priced at up to $80, which is the lowest rate in over three months. This stylish jacket is nice for everyday wear and you can choose from several color options. It’s highly-packable, which is nice for traveling or storing away and the waterproof material is perfect for fall or winter weather. Rated 4.3/5 stars with nearly 3,000 reviews. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

