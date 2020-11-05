Amazon’s Fire HD Tablet lineup now up to 47% off starting at $55 Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Amazon is now discounting its lineup of Fire tablets starting at *$55 with free shipping *across the board. Headlining is the Fire HD 10 32GB Tablet at* $79.99*. Down from its usual $150 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 47% discount, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price. Amazon’s Fire HD 10 packs a 1080p display alongside 10-hours of battery life per charge, making it a great option for surfing the web from the couch and much more. There’s 32GB of onboard storage which can be expanded to 512GB with a microSD card, and you’ll also find USB-C charging, 2MP front and rear facing cameras, as well as hands-free access to Alexa. Over 79,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.



