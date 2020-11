News24.com | No fireworks on Guy Fawkes under Level 1, warns Nelson Mandela Bay Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Discharging of fireworks to mark Guy Fawkes Day has been banned by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality under lockdown Level 1. 👓 View full article

