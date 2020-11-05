Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Florida voted to raise its minimum wage to $15 — here's what that could actually mean for workers

Business Insider Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Flordia just became the eighth state to adopt a $15 minimum wage. We took a look at previous research on the economic effects of similar hikes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Essential Florida workers celebrate win on minimum wage increase, what’s next?

Essential Florida workers celebrate win on minimum wage increase, what’s next? 01:53

 Many Florida workers are celebrating a major victory for their bottom line after voters approve Amendment 2, raising Florida’s minimum wage. Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone explains what’s next.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Florida businesses consider cutting staff, raising prices to accommodate new minimum wage [Video]

Florida businesses consider cutting staff, raising prices to accommodate new minimum wage

Bubba's Roadhouse owner Jay Johnson says his restaurant's not making as much revenue as it did before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now he'll have to raise prices to meet the demand for the new minimum wage.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:11Published
Low-income workers celebrating Florida's minimum wage hike [Video]

Low-income workers celebrating Florida's minimum wage hike

Florida is the eighth state in the nation, first in the south, to raise its minimum wage to $15.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:28Published
Business owners brace for minimum wage increase [Video]

Business owners brace for minimum wage increase

Bubba's Roadhouse owner Jay Johnson says his restaurant's not making as much revenue as it did before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now he'll have to raise prices to meet the demand for the new minimum wage.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Florida just became the most conservative state yet to approve a $15 minimum wage. This could raise wages for 2.5 million workers, supporters said.

 About 61% of voters voted in favour of the amendment on election night, making Florida the eighth state to approve a $15 hourly minimum wage.
Business Insider

Florida Voters Approve $15 Minimum Wage

 Florida voters on Tuesday approved raising the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour over the next six years, which advocates say will lift the pay for hundreds of...
Newsmax

Florida voters lift minimum wage to $15 an hour

 Up to 2.5 million low-wage workers in the state are in line for a phased pay increase after ballot measure approved.
CBS News


Tweets about this