Florida voted to raise its minimum wage to $15 — here's what that could actually mean for workers
Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Flordia just became the eighth state to adopt a $15 minimum wage. We took a look at previous research on the economic effects of similar hikes.
Flordia just became the eighth state to adopt a $15 minimum wage. We took a look at previous research on the economic effects of similar hikes.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this