Smartphone Accessories: iPhone 12 Pro Max Clear Case $2 (Save 80%), more

9to5Toys Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
Sanzhu Tech (99% positive all-time feedback from 27,000+) via Amazon currently offers the YOUMAKER iPhone 12 Pro Max Clear Case for* $2 Prime shipped* when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code* DMIP1267CL* at checkout. Normally selling for $10, today’s offer is good for an 80% discount, marks the first price cut we’ve seen on this particular model, and is the best price we’ve seen on any iPhone 12 Pro Max case. With Apple’s latest handset launching tomorrow, grabbing this clear case is a great way to hold you over until a first-party discount rolls around or you find that perfect case elsewhere. It features a raised lip to protect the screen when placed on a table and a transparent design to show off your iPhone’s colorway. Rated 5/5 stars so far.

-More smartphone accessories:-

· Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max and X/S/R cases all drop in price from *$20*

· w/ on-page coupon + code *DMIP1267CL*

· JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker: *$70* (Reg. $100) | Best Buy
· Elios Wanderer Foldable Solar Power Bank: *$50* (Reg. $80) | B&H
· Shure’s MV5 Microphone works with your Mac or iPhone at *$79* (Save $20)
· Squish 10W Qi Car Mount:* **$16* (Reg. $30) | Amazon

· w/ code *UP4HA3AQ*

· Save up to 20% on Tile Bluetooth item finders starting at *$24*
· Boltune Wireless Headphones: *$10* (Reg. $35) | Amazon

· w/ on-page coupon + code *QRHE5R9A*

· Adonit Photogrip: *$28* (Reg. $40) | Amazon

-Deals still live from yesterday:-

· Anker sale features smart home accessories, iPhone/Android essentials from *$10*
· Aukey 10000mAh Mini Power Bank: *$11* (Reg. $15) | Amazon

· w/ code* ANSK2JLD*

· Apple AirPods hit all-time low of* $100* ahead of Black Friday (Reg. $159)
· Belkin in-Ear Lightning Earbuds: *$20* (Reg. $30) | Amazon
· Aukey True Wireless Earbuds: *$20* (Reg. $30) | Amazon

· w/ on-page coupon

· GE Surge Protector Tap 10W Qi Charger: *$34* (Reg. $50) | Amazon
· Mpow Car Phone Mount: *$5* (Reg. $10) | Amazon

· w/ code *E75E9NDH* 

more…
