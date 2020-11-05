Global  
 

Eddie Bauer Veteran's Day Sale slashes 50% off sitewide: Parkas, vests, more

9to5Toys Thursday, 5 November 2020
The Eddie Bauer Veteran’s Day Weekend Sale offers *50% off *your purchase and an *extra 50% off *clearance when you apply promo code *FESTIVE* at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Superior Down Parka for men. This parka is currently marked down to *$175* and originally was priced at $349. This parka is available in five color options and is very stylish for the winter season. This style is great for winter sports and is highly-waterproof. Plus, it was designed to be breathable to help keep you comfortable and has several pockets to securely hold your belongings. Rated 4.5/5 stars with nearly 800 reviews from Eddie Bauer customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

