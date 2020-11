EA reveals next-gen plans for Star Wars: Squadrons, Apex Legends, and more

Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The VergeElectronic Arts has confirmed details on how some of its most popular titles will perform on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X , and Xbox Series S when the next-generation consoles launch next week. Games including FIFA 21 , The Sims 4, and Apex Legends will all get varying degrees of performance boosts when running on the new hardware, either through free upgrades or simple backward compatibility.Star Wars: Squadrons appears to be getting the most comprehensive makeover for the new Xbox consoles. There’ll be a mode that prioritizes visual quality, including better lighting and higher resolutions coming in at dynamic 4K at 60fps on the Series X and dynamic 1440p at 60fps on the Series S. Another performance-focused mode drops the new...