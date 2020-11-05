Let an iPhone help you tidy up with Brother’s P-Touch Cube Label Maker: $40 (Reg. $58) Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Amazon is offering the Brother P-Touch Cube Smartphone Label Maker for *$39.99 shipped*. Matched at Office Depot and Staples. That’s $18 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is in-line with the best price drops we’ve tracked over the past several months. If your space could use a bit of tidying up, now is a solid time to grab Brother’s smartphone-enabled label maker. It trades the bulk of a physical keyboard for Bluetooth connectivity that allows an iPhone or Android device to create all of your custom labels. This paves the way for users to choose from more than “450 symbols, 60+ frames, and a variety of fonts.” Rated 4.6/5 stars.



