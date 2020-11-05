Big Lots Black Friday ad: Air fryers 50% off, furniture sets $200+ off, much more
Thursday, 5 November 2020 () Today we are getting a look at the Big Lots Black Friday ad. After catching a glimpse of HP’s offerings earlier this morning, not to mention the rest of the big-time ads right here, it’s time to see what Big Lots will have in store. Ranging from kitchenware and home goods to furniture sets, toys, and more, head below for a closer at the retailer’s best upcoming offers, Black Friday store hours, and more.
Forget about doorbusters! This year instead of slashed prices, many retailers will be spreading out their sales by having multiple, smaller saving events over the month. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.
Jackson Prep football head coach Ricky Black achieved a huge milestone his past Friday night. He won his 400th career game. But the head coach isn't slowing down. Our Nick Niehaus has the story on Mr...