Inside fintech startup Upstart’s IPO filing Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

While the world awaits the Airbnb IPO filing that could come as early as next week, Upstart dropped its own S-1 filing. The fintech startup facilitates loans between consumers and partner banks, an operation that attracted around $144 million in capital prior to its IPO. First Round Capital, Khosla Ventures, Third Point Ventures, Rakuten and […] 👓 View full article

