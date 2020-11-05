Global  
 

Facebook takes down group for making false election claims and 'worrying calls for violence' after it amassed over 365,000 members in 2 days

Business Insider Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
The Facebook group, called "Stop the Steal," was taken down Thursday after accumulating more than 365,000 members in just two days.
