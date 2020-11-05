Facebook takes down group for making false election claims and 'worrying calls for violence' after it amassed over 365,000 members in 2 days

WhatsApp confirms disappearing messages features



Facebook-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp has confirmed its new exciting disappearing messages feature which, once enabled, will make new messages sent in individual or group chats.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 1 week ago

Parents working from home reveal how often their kids interrupt them



The average American kid has crashed 25 of their parents' work meetings each week since the beginning of the school year. With many parents working from home and attempting to help with remote learning.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 3 weeks ago