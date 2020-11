Sephora's huge Holiday Savings Event is here with sitewide discounts for all Insiders Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 2 days ago )

This huge Sephora sale comes but twice a year and includes sitewide discounts for Beauty Insiders—get the details.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sephora Holiday Savings Event



Sephora just announced that its Holiday Savings Event is officially kicking off on Friday, October 30. If this is your first Sephora Beauty Insider rodeo, don't worry. Your Rouge, VIB, or Insider tier.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 1 week ago