Best Buy won’t let you buy a PS5 or Xbox Series X in stores until 2021

If you haven't already done so in the lead-up to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S, it’s time to toss aside what you’ve come to expect from a new console launch. This one’s going to feel different. Sony today confirmed that its retail partners will only be taking online orders when the console goes on sale next week on November 12th, and now Best Buy is saying that it won’t be making any of the next-gen consoles available to walk-in customers for the entirety of the holiday season. It’s buy online or nothing.

“While our stores won’t have devices for purchase on launch day or throughout the holiday season, keep an eye on BestBuy.com, where they’ll be available for purchase as soon as we have them available,” Best Buy’s Katie Huggins...
