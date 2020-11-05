YouTube’s lax misinformation rules are letting election lies spread

Narrowing Path For Trump's Victory Dumps Cold Water On Aides



As of Thursday afternoon, President Donald Trump has busied himself with filing lawsuits hither and yon to up his chances of being reelected. Trump does retain a chance of winning. However, he has fewer roads to 270 electoral votes than his rival Joe Biden. However, sources say Trump sounds resigned at moments in conversations with some of his allies, questioning whether his team could prevail in the courts.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40 Published on January 1, 1970