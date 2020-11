Thursday, 5 November 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Teslaquila, the Tesla -branded liquor, that co-starred in CEO Elon Musk’s controversial April Fool’s Day joke about the automaker filing for bankruptcy, has arrived. The automaker now lists Tesla Tequila (a bit different from the original Teslaquila branding) on its website. The tequila — described as a “small-batch premium 100% de agave tequila añejo made […]